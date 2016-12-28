rawalpindi - A team of PS Cannt, headed by SHO Javed Khan, raided a store in Kabari Bazaar and held the owner on charges of preparing and selling the uniforms of army and other law enforcement agencies.

Police also seized 650 shirts, 1100 pants and 800 meter unstitch cloth from the shop. The arrested contractor/owner of shop is identified as Ibrahim against whom a case was also registered under 18-A MPO.

Talking to The Nation, SHO PS Cannt Javed Khan said the contractor was involved in stitching and selling uniforms of army and other LEAs without licence and valid permission from government. He added police arrested the owner of shop and registered case against him. The accused would be produced before a court of law for further legal process, SHO said.

On the other hand, Unknown assailants strangulated a watchman of steel godown by wrapping his trouser belt around his neck at City Saddar Road, police informed The Nation on Tuesday.

Police found dead body of a 26-year-old watchman from godown and shifted it to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Raja Bazaar for post-mortem where the deceased was identified as Samir Raees, resident of Arjun Nagar.

A murder case was lodged against unknown killers.

Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Ganjmandi Chaudhry Ilyas Gujar told that Samir was employed as watchman in steel godown on City Saddar Road and used to sleep in a room on the roof of godown.

He added unknown men came in his room at night and strangulated him to death by wrapping the belt of his trouser around his neck and managed to flee from crime scene.

“The reason behind the murder is unknown,” he said. He said police recovered the dead body on information provided by the relative of owner of godown. The doctors handed over the dead body to heirs for burial after carrying out post-mortem.

“We have registered a case under section 302 of PPC against unknown killers and started investigation,” SHO said.

13 outlaws including

two POs held

Islamabad Police Tuesday arrested 13 outlaws including two proclaimed offenders wanted to police in a murder case and recovered a stolen car, narcotics and weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, following directions of SP (Saddar) Zeeshan Hiader a special team of Tarnol police station headed by SHO Sajjad Haider Bukhari including Sub-Inspector Hakim Khan and others nabbed Ikhlaq and Ilyas who were wanted to police in a murder case.

Police recovered murder tool (12 bore gun) from their possession. They killed Sajjad Ahmed and injured Aqeel on a petty dispute in 2014.

They had been at large since then. The police had obtained their physical remand from the concerned court after their arrest.

Meanwhile, Tarnol police arrested Fiaz, Azhar and recovered 240 gram heroin from them while Secretariat police arrested Ishtiaq and Wahid Khan during routine patrolling besides recovering 380 gram hashish and one bottle wine from them respectively.

Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad police recovered a Corolla car (LXJ345) from Zahid Iqbal which was stolen from area B-Division police station Sheikuprua.

Sihala police arrested two thieves Amraz and Murtaza and recovered stolen valuables from them while Farman and Mir Alam were held for having 7 MM rifle and one 12 bore rile. Separate cases had been registered against the culprits while further investigation was underway.