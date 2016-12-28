rawalpindi - The workers and leadership of PPP city chapter Tuesday observed the 9th death anniversary of former premier Benazir Bhutto (BB) in Liaquat Bagh.

They also vowed that they would launch protest campaign against the government when directed by former President Asif Ali Zardari.

On the occasion, two different events were organized at the memorial site outside Liaquat Bagh. To provide security to PPP workers, city police had blocked Liaquat Road for vehicular traffic.

The assassination site of BB was also decorated with huge sized banners and posters and BB mentioning slogans in her favour.

During the entire day, different leaders and workers kept visiting the monument of BB and laid floral wreaths, recited Quran and offered Fateha for departed soul of PPP former chairperson.

Raja Imran Ashraf, the brother of former PM Pervaiz Ashraf, former PPP city president Malik Amir Fida Paracha, Raja Nazir Advocate and Ayaz Papu were among the prominent leaders who visited the monument.

Addressing the workers, PPP city former President Malik Amir Fida Paracha said that the party workers in Rawalpindi had been waiting for protest call from Co-Chairman Zardari.

He said that the party workers were with Zardari in his voice against the victimization policy of the PML-N government.

Other local leaders of the PPP in their speeches criticized the federal government for its policies and said that they would welcome the call for protest march against the government.

In their speeches the local PPP leaders remembered Benazir Bhutto as a great leader and said that they would follow ideology of Benazir in their political endeavours.

Raja Imran Ashraf, brother of former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, attended the gathering as the chief guest. Other local leaders of the PPP attending the gathering included Babar Jadoon, Chaudhry Banaris, Khalid Nawaz alias Boby, Sheikh Hameed, Raja Altaf, and Nasir Mir. The PPP representatives offered Fateha for Benazir Bhutto and distributed food among the workers.

Earlier in the day, workers of PPPP Workers, led by Naheed Khan and Safdar Abbasi, held a gathering at the memorial site.

Malik Mazhar, central media coordinator of PPP, while talking to The Natiom said that about 100 workers gathered outside Liaquat Bagh at about 10:30 am. He said that they recited holy Quran for BB and offered Fateha.

After the prayer, the workers had their lunch at the site. He further said that PPP workers also adopted a resolution urging on the government to declare December 27 a national holiday and to build a memorial at the site where BB was killed nine years ago.

Tight security arrangements were made by police on occasion to protect Jiyallas. Massive traffic jam was witnessed in several parts of city despite deployment of wardens by acting CTO Yusaf Shahid.