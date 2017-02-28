Islamabad-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set up a most modern, state-of-the-art materials-testing science laboratory at its main campus to facilitate the students to carry out chemical analyses and various physical methods of measurement.

It was formally inaugurated on Monday by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui, who announced on the occasion that the students other than the AIOU will also be allowed to avail the facility on nominal charges, said a news release issued here today. The features of the lab will be displayed at the website of the Higher Education Commission for information. The lab Imported from Germany comprises X-ray reflection detector (XRD) and FTIR that is used to obtain an infrared spectrum of absorption or emission of a solid, liquid or gas.

An FTIR spectrometer simultaneously collects high spectral resolution data over a wide spectral range.

The AIOU is the first one in the country that inducted this kind of high-quality lab for research purpose at higher education level.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui hoped it will help the students to carry on their research-based study. The University was attaching high importance to creating and disseminating knowledge through research journals and national and international conferences. The lab is the part of the University’s concerted efforts to promote research culture in the country, relevant to the society. The VC said it is his dream to promote applied and meaningful research that helps to upgrade the living the conditions of the people. The material testing lab provides information on the characterization of materials and material properties.

In the Materials Laboratory, nearly all inorganic materials can be examined to establish their chemical, structural and physical compositions.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui appreciated Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Naghmana Rashid and Chairman Department of the Physics Dr Syed Zafar Ilyas for their efforts in providing best possible educational services to their students.