Islamabad-Citizens and traders of the federal capital expressed grave concerns over the rise in encroachments in the business hubs, and residential areas have demanded the Minister Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) for immediate action against the encroachers.

The business centres in Blue Area, Faizabad, Mandi Morr and residential sectors of the Capital city Islamabad are crowded with encroachers while footpaths and roadsides are occupied by vendors particularly in market places like Aabpara, Supermarket and Jinnah Super Market.

The CDA occasionally launch so-called anti-encroachment operations, claiming to remove all the encroachments and the very next day same situation is observed across the city. Citizens say that most of the encroachers have the backing of officials of enforcement directorate who get monthly from them. Low grade officials of the CDA and their relatives have been operating kiosks in areas housing middle class.

The pedestrians and motorists besides traders face severe problems due to encroachments.

They expressed reservations over the performance of CDA which seems to have failed to come up to the expectations of the masses and remove the encroachments.

The citizens demanded of the Minister CADD, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz to take the notice of the menace of growing encroachments in the city, direct stern action against the encroachers and ensure that such encroachers are not allowed to restart their businesses.