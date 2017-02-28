Islamabad - The government has declared March 1, 2017 (Wednesday) as local holiday in the twin cities for convenience of the people on the occasion of ECO Summit meeting scheduled to be held in the capital city.

The decision has been taken as part of the security plan for the summit. A meeting which took place under the chairmanship of Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan here on Monday, also decided that on February 28, all government offices in the twin cities will shut at 1pm.

The high-ups of Islamabad and Rawalpindi administration and police departments participated in the meeting which reviewed security plan for the foreign dignitaries. The participants of the summit include Azerbaijan President, Tajikistan President, Iranian President, Turkish President and Kyrgyzstan Prime minister. They will be arriving in the capital on 28 February (today). Kazakhstan Prime Minister and Turkmenistan President will be arriving on 1st March. A traffic plan for the day has also been devised for the twin cities. The Kashmir Highway from Zero Point to Serena hotel will be closed from the afternoon on February 28 (today) till midnight on March 1.

Meanwhile, security and vigilance committees in Islamabad has been reactivated to share important information and alertness against anti-social elements in the city. The Minister for Interior, Ch Nisar Ali Khan had asked SSP (Operations) to reactivate these committees on modern lines and ensure their enhanced cooperation with police. In this regard, meeting of Security and Vigilance Committees operating in City Zone was held here at the National Library on Monday which was presided over by the SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh. Addressing the members of Security and Vigilance Committees of Aabpra, Kohsar, Bhara Kahu, Bani Gala and Secretariat areas, he asked to maintain high vigilance around their surroundings and inform police in case of any suspicious activity.