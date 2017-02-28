Islamabad - The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Monday directed the quarters concerned to devise a stent pricing policy to facilitate the patients.

The committee, which met with Khalid Hussain Magsi in the chair, advised them to consider the complaints regarding stent and address the grievances of patients. Briefing the committee on stents, Chief Executive Officer of Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Aslam Afghani said as many as 75 types of stents were registered with the authority, 20 of them were registered recently. He said all companies had been given six months to two years time for improving the quality of the stent before registration with the authority.

Some cases of use of expired stents had been reported, he added.

Officials of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and

Coordination apprised the committee that efforts were being made to control the stent prices in the country and ensure to keep the same lower than the neighbouring countries.

They said no country in the world had any regulatory system for stents. The government, however, was working on their pricing policy, they added. The officials said efforts were also being made to make a vibrant drug policy in order to have check on the prices of medicines.

No law or regulatory system existed in any country to check the prices of drugs or medical devices, they claimed.

Committee members Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti and Ramesh Kumar said strict action should be taken against those doctors who were involved in use of sub-standard stents.