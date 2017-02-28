Islamabad - The Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday took notice of the killing of two persons in a police encounter in Rawalpindi, as their families have alleged that the encounter was fake.

In a statement issued here, the minister said that investigations of the incident must be transparent and impartial. He directed the government of Punjab to conduct departmental as well as judicial inquiry into the incident. The families of the deceased persons had protested over the killings in alleged fake police encounter. Station House Officer (SHO) of the area also got injured in the incident, the police had claimed.