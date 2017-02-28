Islamabad-Students from Roots International Schools (RIS), Wellington Campus participated in an infotainment game show ‘Tayyar Pakistan’ as a part of disaster awareness, education & advocacy campaign started by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The game show was held on 25th February at Awan-i-Quaid Auditorium F-9 Park, Islamabad. A-Levels students Hijazi Yasin & Soha Wasim attended the game show, purpose of which was to create awareness amongst the youth in particular and general public at large about the threats posed by all types of disasters, and to educate them on the means and methods to develop resilience against these disasters.

The game show was planned with support of UNICEF Pakistan, a development partner of NDMA.

Pakistan is ranked amongst the top 10 countries most affected by climate change, and thus highly susceptible to climate related hazards. Being located in an active seismic zone, it is also vulnerable to earthquake.

The scope of the show included elementary knowledge about geography of Pakistan and AJK, disaster management mechanism in the country, climate change issues being faced by Pakistan, types of natural & man-made disasters, disaster management cycle, and preparedness & response measures against/during various types of natural and manmade disasters.

The game show format included quizzes and demonstration of response drills. Both students participated enthusiastically and received appreciation shields on their remarkable performance in quiz.

