The security of Rawalpindi Medical College and hostel has been reviewed and beefed-up. It has been made compulsory that no the staff and students will be allowed to enter the without showing their RMC Cards. Special walk-through gates and CCTV cameras have been installed, while orders have been issued to close the hostel gates by 10pm. The security guards have also been deployed at entry points of every department.