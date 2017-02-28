Rawalpindi-At least three men have been looted at gunpoint within the Banni police jurisdiction. Usman Mansoor, a resident of Banni, lodged a complaint with the local police that Aleem and Fahad were going when two motorcyclists intercepted him, held him hostage at gunpoint and made off with Rs10,000 two laptops, two cell phones and other important documents.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.