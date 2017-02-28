Rawalpindi-Police arrested two persons and recovered a stolen car and illegal arms and ammunition from their possession, reliable sources told The Nation on Monday.

Separate cases have also been registered against the two accused who were identified as Muhammad Ikram and Mubashir Qadir, residents of Gujar Khan, sources added.

According to sources, Punjab Patrolling Police (PHP) In-charge Sub Inspector Arfan and his team, on a tip off, stopped a car for checking at Gousia Chowk Police Post. During course of search, the patrolling police found a Kalashnikov and 10 bullets in the car and arrested the two persons Ikram and Mubashir on the spot.

Later, the patrolling police handed over the accused along with the car to officials of Police Station Mandra where two cases were lodged against them under sections 411 of PPC and 13 (2B) 2015 PAO and locked them up behind the bars.

Talking to The Nation, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gujar Khan Circle, Syed Ali said that police have arrested two accused and recovered a car and weapons from them on plaintiff of PHP. He said during investigation it was suggested that the car being used by the two accused was stolen from limits of PS Sihala in 2014.

A case number 288/14 under section 381-A has also been registered with PS Sihala on complaint of car owner Shahid Mehmood. He said the accused were produced before a court of law by the investigation officer ASI Ghulam Mustafa and obtained their physical remand. Further investigation was underway, ASP said.

Meanwhile, PHP, under the surveillance of SI Arfan, caught two persons with a car at Kallar Syedan and recovered an illegal pistol and a stolen goat.

The accused along with recovery has been handed over to Kallar Syedan Police by PHO for registration of case.