Rawalpindi - City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi has suspended an assistant sub-inspector of Police Station (PS) Pirwadhai on charges of corruption. He also ordered for issuance of show-cause notice to the corrupt police officer.

According to details, a female resident of Loharan Street appeared before CPO in an open court and lodged a complaint alleging that officials of Pirwadhai police station had earlier picked up her son Waqas Abbasi and implicated him in a fake liquor recovery case in 2011.

She added ASI Amin Ullah Khan again visited her house and threatened her that he would again arrest her son and register a narcotics case against him.

“ASI demanded Rs 50,000 bribe for sparing my son which I paid him in police station,” she told CPO. She told CPO that Amin Ullah Khan has been continuously harassing her and her son despite getting bribe from her which she arranged after selling motorcycle of Waqas.

She requested the top police boss to take departmental action against ASI and provide her with justice. CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, after listening complaint of the old lady, placed ASI Amin Ullah Khan under suspension and issued him show-cause notice.

In a separate move, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja issued transfer and posting orders of Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) City Chakwal Syed Naseer Hussain Shah apparently.

According to details, SHO PS City Chakwal Naseer Hussain Shah has been transferred and posted in Police Attock by RPO. A notification in this regard has also been issued.

On the other hand, Rawat police recovered a dead body of 19-year-old boy from Bagga Sheikhan Village of Chak Beli Khan.

The dead body was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy where the deceased was identified as Abu Sufyan, son of Muhammad Safdar of Bogry Post Office Khas Tehsil Daska, Sialkot. An official of Homicide Investigation Unit told The Nation that the reason behind the death of young man was yet to be determined by police. He said police approached the parents of the deceased. He said no torture sign was found on body of the deceased.