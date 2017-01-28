Islamabad - A motorcyclist on Friday shot injured a police official in the limits of I-9 police station, said the police.

Constable Abdul Majeed, performing duty in the Eagle Squad, signalled the Ashraf to stop at a police picket in sector I-8/1/4, but the latter opened fire at him. The cop got a bullet in his belly and immediately shifted to PIMS hospital for treatment. Police also apprehended the attacker, Ashraf, son of Taj Mohammad, resident of Mansehra. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police impounded 392 bikes and 27 vehicles at various police stations during checking in the city which were driven without authentic documents. During the special checking and general hold up, police impounded 392 bikes as well as 27 vehicles while 91 suspects were also held during checking in various areas.