wah cantt-The Wah Cantonment Police on Friday claimed to bust a four-member gang allegedly involved in supplying psychotropic tablets drugs in educational institutions of twin cities of Taxila and Wah Cantonment and recovered huge quantity of ecstasy tablets from their possession.

Sub divisional Police officer Taxila circle DSP Sajid Gondal while talking to newsmen here on Friday has claimed that the racket in which a man and his brother-in-law is also involved supplying banned psychotropic tablets (ecstasy), to the students of various public and private sector universities of twin cities of Taxila and Wah Cantonment besides youth of the area and even various underground clubs operating in the posh areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He said that one member of the gang was identified as Shan Haider Kazmi was arrested red handed while supplying tablets to his prospect customer near Aslam Market area. He said the three other members of the racket named Khurrum Shah, Qammar Shah and Tallat alias Sheri Shah are on the run and hunt has been launched to arrest the other member of the racket. He added that the racket was supplied these tablets from Europe by their relative named Hub Dar Shah who works in Holland and later it was purchased from local vendors operating from various parts of the country and supplied to individual customers locally through calls. According to preliminary investigations, all the accused belonged to Taxila and are professional carriers of psychotropic tablets.

“The main customers of the racket were youth of the area”, said investigation officer Sub Inspector Israr while talking to newsmen.

He said that during interrogation it was revealed by the arrested gang member that the racket was operated from Mohra Shah Wali Shah, locality in Taxila situated adjacent to University of Engineering and Technology. He said that during investigation, the accused has revealed that hostel students in Taxila and Wah Cantonment and underground clubs in F-10, F-11 in Islamabad as well Bahria Town in Rawalpindi were their main customers.” He said that during interrogation the accused has revealed that the stock available with him was supplied to him by a man named Khurrum Shah, a resident of Islamabad.

He said that a case has registered against all the accused under 9-A of narcotics act and started further investigation.