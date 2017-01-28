Rawalpindi-The President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Raja Amer Iqbal lauded cut in electricity tariff by Rs 2.21 per unit by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) under fuel adjustment.

In a statement issued here on Friday he said that manufacturers were suffering from high cost of electricity.

The cost of doing business was very high in the country and it was pushing traders to go for imports. The manufacturing industry was not producing desired results due to high prices of electricity. The electricity charges in Pakistan have become highest in the region as compared to India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, he said.

The small and medium enterprise sector suffered a lot in last couple of years due to unavailability of electricity and hike in power tariff.

The power tariff cut by Rs 2.21 per unit would serve as a power booster and this will ultimately result in increasing the exports, he added.

Raja Amer Iqbal expressed hope that the slash in electricity tariff will help them to improve their exports targets as well as earning foreign exchange for the country. This will facilitate the growth of business & industrial activities and provide sufficient relief to the common man.

More industries would be established and it would create more job opportunities, he further added.

However, he urged the government to tap alternate and cheap energy sources in order to overcome power crises in the country.