Islamabad - Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure allotment of plots to the affectees of Islamabad in a transparent manner.

Mayor Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz has approved the new SOPs. CDA officials claimed that the new SOPs will guarantee process for allotment of plot to the affectees in a transparent manner so that the real issues of these affectees could be addressed. There were serious irregularities in allotment of plots to the affectees in the past. A detailed inquiry was conducted about these irregularities in Land Directorate and a group of the officers and officials was identified which was involved in malpractices. Later, the authority imposed a ban on allotment of plots to work out a transparent policy to minimize the difficulties faced by the affectees of Islamabad. Under new allotment policy, deserving people will get their genuine rights and there would be no chance of irregularities, said the CDA officials. Under the new SOPs, responsibilities from dealing assistant to member estate have been defined to hold a specific person responsible involved in any irregularity.

As per new SOPs, the affectees/legal heirs of the deceased affectees/attorney will personally submit the application to Director Land and Rehabilitation for allotment of plot, which will contain attested copy of CNIC (to be verified from NADRA), fresh ‘farad’ of land from Revenue Department of ICT, copy of Qabzal-Wasool attested by Assistant Director Land, copy of Naqsha-II attested by Assistant Director Land, two photographs, an affidavit/undertaking with signature/CNICs of two witnesses declaring wherein that no rehabilitation benefit has been received earlier and possession of land being considered has been handed over to CDA. In case of legal heir, copy of ‘Warasatnama’/succession certificate attested by Assistant Director Land and attested copy of electricity bill verifying the record would be required. Further process will include, Revenue report with regard to total quantum of land with previous report if any, NADRA verification, concerned dealing assistant’s report for previous allotment if any, vetting of all documents/report from CDA counsel and Deputy Commissioner, CDA and possession report from Patwari and affidavit from the owners.

As far as the cases of Build-up Property (BUP) are concerned, the affectees/legal heirs of deceased affectees will submit the application addressed to Director Land Rehabilitation for allotment of plot, which will contain attested copy of CNIC, attested copy of award list, attested copy of Qabzal-Wasool, two photographs, an affidavit/undertaking with signature/CNICs of two witnesses declaring wherein that no rehabilitation benefits have been handed over by the CDA. In case of legal heir, copy of ‘Warasatnama/Succession Certificate attested by Assistant Director Land and Deputy Commissioner, CDA would also be required. The further formalities include demolishing report along with pictures of houses before and after demolishing with land owner and Patwari of CDA clearly visible in the pictures, Patwari’s report and stamp paper of land owner, payment report, NADRA verification report, concerned dealing Assistant report for previous allotment if any, vetting of all documents/reports from CDA counsel and Deputy Commissioner, CDA and removal report of electricity bill from WAPDA.

After principle approval of the case from Member Estate, Director Land and Rehabilitation will return back the case to Additional Director Land and Rehabilitation/Estate Affectee for inclusion in the list for earmarking of plot number through manual open balloting in the presence of two members of CDA Board, date of which will be advertised in at least three leading newspapers. Record of vacant plots will be kept with Director Land and Rehabilitation and Land Survey will assist/update the same. After balloting, dealing assistant will prepare allotment letter as per balloting result and submit the same to deputy director through AOR for signature, the policy said. He added that after the allotment letter is signed /embossed and dispatched, case file will be forwarded to Estate Affectees Section for red entry in record and further process as per policy.

A balloting committee will be comprised of Director Land and Rehabilitation as its Chairman, Director Security and Deputy Commissioner, CDA as members of the committee and Deputy Director concerned as member-cum-secretary.

Earmarking of plot will be made through manual balloting by the above proposed allotment committee on fortnightly basis in the presence of two members of CDA Board. All the already approved cases/ files by the ex-DDG Land are to be re-processed and get fresh approval from Member Estate after completing all formalities in accordance with the new policy.

