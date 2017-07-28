Islamabad - The confusion of non-extension in the validity date of journals recognised by Higher Education Commission (HEC) has made the scholars uneasy, as the promotion and appointment has been linked with publishing of research papers in recognised journals, an official said on Thursday.

HEC, previous year, had extended the validity date to June 30, 2017. “Keeping in view the feedback received from academia, the competent authority of Higher Education Commission is pleased to extend, for the last time, validity date of HEC recognised journals for the purpose of faculty appointment/promotion, for selecting HEC approved supervisor, for the award of PhD and other such requirements up to 30th June 2017,” stated the letter issued by HEC.

HEC recently discontinued a dozen of research journals not complying with the quality standards.

Dr Mehboob Hussain Talking to The Nation said that discontinuing of local journals will discourage the local research specifically in social sciences which already receives fewer facilities in research from HEC.

As per HEC criteria, research journals have been categorised in W, X, Y and Z with respect to their quality and standard respectively in order. The research journals are also provided grant by the HEC as per their standard position.

Dr Mehboob said that the HEC policy linking the promotion and appointment with ‘W’ category research journal publishing will discourage the scholars to write for other categories.

“This will increase the influx on one category while there are already less research journals in it,” he said.

He said the quality of other category research journals need improvement, but their up-gradation will be not possible if the scholars avoid writing in them.

According to him, under this condition to attain promotion, a scholar has to fulfil the number of research papers publishing in impact factor journals for which they will have to wait because of less number of such journals.

Dr Muhammad Azam from University of Sargodha, talking to The Nation said that publishing of research paper in impact factor journal is not an easy task, as the scholars have to deal with a number of problems which are neglected areas by HEC.

According to him, editors of the journals have their own monopolies and all the researchers especially in social sciences do not get fair chance of publishing the papers.

“Blue-eyed scholars and editors themselves can publish dozens of research papers and the one with no links have to wait for years,” he alleged.

According to him, in such case a scholar’s promotion will be hanging in balance unless he fulfils the requirement of publishing research paper in journal of impact factor.

A faculty member from Sindh, Dr Mansoor Ali Channa said if HEC has made all local journals null and void than what solutions it has offered for promoting research within the country.

He said in past, most of people were promoted on publications in non-recognised journals of HEC and the new policy will be discrimination for those who have almost completed their studies.

“HEC should construct stepwise policy instead of all publications in impact factor journals,” he said. HEC in its response through electronic mail informed, “It is difficult to say whether the date for validity of journals will be extended or not.”

Science journals are provided a funding of Rs22 million. W category gets, Rs700,000, X gets Rs 530,000, Y gets Rs 430,000 and Z is given Rs250,000.

For social science journals Rs18 million annual grants are given and the break up is for X Rs450,000, Y Rs430,000 and Z it is Rs250,000.

Total number of HEC recognised journals is 169. Criteria since January 2012 are intact which is being proposed to be upgraded in the Committee for Development of Social Sciences and Humanities of Pakistan (CDSSHP) meeting.

Issue of nepotism is addressed through ethical guidelines framed to keep check on such problems.

rahul basharat