Rawalpindi - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab, asking cancellation of bails of Top City owner and his five other staffers accused in weapon recovery case on Thursday, has sought further time, as they want to engage a lawyer to plead the case.

A division bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) comprising of Justice Muhammad Ali and Justice Waqas deferred the hearing following the request of CTD and said the case would be fixed again for hearing.

CTD Punjab, earlier, had filed a petition with LHC Rawalpindi Bench through its law officer seeking cancellation of bails of Kunwar Moeez Khan, owner of Top City, and five of his staffers in a case of recovery of weapons, explosives and imparting training to MQM London leaders in firing range of Top City. However, the DB of LHC when took up the case, law officer of CTD informed the judges that CTD has moved a request to Legal Department of Punjab Government for appointing a private lawyer to contest the case. However, the legal department has not yet issued any notification, therefore, the case should be postponed.

On this, the DB of LHC Rawalpindi Bench put off hearing saying case would be fixed again for hearing. Advocate Ismail Baloch, representing owner of Top City, confirmed the development while talking to The Nation.

It may be noted here that Rangers and CTD held Kunwar Moeez and six others including Essa Khan during separate raids in Islamabad and in Top City on May 12, 2017 besides recovering weapons and explosive. A case has been registered with CTD which presented the accused before anti-terrorism court. The judge of ATC Asif Majid Awan granted bails to Kunwar Moeez and five others in the case. Essa Khan’s bail was rejected by the court.



ISRAR AHMED