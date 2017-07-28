ANF seizes 91kg drugs in operations

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out operations against drug mafia across the country and recovered 91kg of narcotics, said ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday. The force also held seven smugglers and seized three vehicles from their possession, he said.

According to him, ANF conducted raids in nine cities of the country and apprehended seven smugglers. The ANF also recovered 91kg drugs worth Rs 103 million in international market from the smugglers. The seized drugs comprised 89kg hashish, 1.2kg opium, 545 gram heroin and 400 gram ecstasy tablets. Cases have been registered against drug peddlers with ANF Police Stations while further investigation was underway, he said.–Our Staff Reporter

PNCA to organise photo exhibition

ISLAMABAD: A photo exhibition on theme ‘Land, Life and People of Pakistan’ would be held here at National Art Gallery of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in first week of August in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

The objective of exhibition is to showcase the photo images of the most celebrated photographers on this prestigious occasion and to invite the audience, expose and share the cultural consciousness of the country.

An official of PNCA said that the council has invited entries from the interested artists and students to send five most recent images, complementing the above theme in 16”x24” size to enter in the exhibition. “We look forward to enthusiastic participant and to make it a successful event,” said an official of PNCA.–APP

Notices issued to private schools for registration

ISLAMABAD: The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has issued notices to unregistered schools of the federal capital for ensuring urgent registration, Chairman, PEIRA Hasnaat Ahmad Qureshi said Thursday. Talking to APP, he said as many as 1200 schools of the federal capital are registered in PEIRA, while a general notice has been issued to unregistered school to get registered.

He said that after general notice, individual notices would be sent to those schools that do not get registered in PEIRA.

The private schools, tuition centres and day care centres, working in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would have to register themselves in

PEIRA as they are in the jurisdiction of the authority, he added.

A legal action, he said, would be taken through district management against the owners who do not register their schools after receiving notices.–APP

4 persons including driver die in road accident

MURREE: A carry van on its way from Murree to Rawalpindi hit with Dumper leaving four persons including driver dead and two critically injured on Murree Express way near Salkheter.

According to media reports, on information police and rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and shifted injured persons to PIMS and Poly clinic hospitals. According to police driver Murad Ali Abbasi died on the spot.–Online

Boy ‘abducted’ in capital

ISLAMABAD: A boy Zaib Ullah has been allegedly abducted in Islamabad within Tarnol police jurisdiction.

One Anwar Ullah resident of Tarnol lodged a complaint with local police that his brother Zaib Ullah has been allegedly abducted by Kamran Saddiqi, Faiq Sadiqi, Sajid Shah, Salma Zaib and Najma. Police have registered the case and started investigations.–Online