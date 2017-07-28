Islamabad - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Open Mic on Thursday resumed weekly auditions for new talent at Lok Khaba. Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed told APP that all those who think they have the talent of singing can contact us. She said our nation is very talented and Lok Virsa wants to facilitate bringing out good singers. “We want to reclaim our creative spaces and bring back creative expression into our lives,”she said. Dr Fouzia Saeed said that every Thursday a Committee will have auditions at Lok Virsa and every Sunday there will be an open performance of those accepted in the auditions at Lok Khaba, Lok Virsa’s food court. Naeem Fatima is the coordinator for the program.

Lok Virsa started this program `Open Mic’ to provide a platform to the emerging singers from all genres. The idea was to promote those who are eager to sing but they can have an opportunity of proper platform.

Not only certificates were distributed among the singers but they were also provided the opportunity to sing at different forums. The panel of judges consisted of Dr Abrar Umer, Tariq Mehmood and Ahmed Niazi.

Lok Virsa Open Mic program is the first step to discover the melodious voices. This will continue and at every Thursday Lok Virsa will conduct auditions and Sunday will be the day of performance.



