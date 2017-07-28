Islamabad - Pakistan desperately needs modern education and state-of-the-art capacity building programs in social areas including health, agriculture and education to achieve the objective of development, speakers said.

Speakers stated this while addressing the launching ceremony of ‘Global Learning Trust’s’ different programs for youth, education and agriculture sector.

A large number of people from different levels of society participated while Jamat-e-Islami (JI) MNA Ayesha Syed was the chief guest on this occasion. The ceremony was addressed by GLT President Rubina H Ali along with renowned international scholar & FRIES Principal Dr Mike Dillon.

While addressing on this occasion, Ayesha Syed lauded the efforts of the Global Learning Trust. She said such unique organisations need improved patronage and facilitation by the authorities in particular and other sectors of the society in general.

Global Learning Trust’s President Rubina H Ali said that during implementation of GLT projects different researches and studies would be conducted for further assessing the challenges of concerned sectors while these areas will be capacitated with modern techniques.

Talking about GLT approach towards performance, she said, “Many enter the arena of development and welfare sector with change slogans and quit abruptly, but we are changing the odd practices.”

Terming reforms in education sector as key to bright future, Rubina Ali assured to change the education system at almost no cost or very low cost.

While explaining the training modules for different sectors, GLT President said, “Those who would join the advanced learning and training on UK module shall save their time, money and energies.”



