Islamabad-District and Sessions Judge Islamabad has nominated five judges for accelerated disposal of the court cases related to Capital Development Authority (CDA).

According to the CDA officials, CDA had been at disadvantage due to prolonged litigation in courts.

The move on part of the sessions judge would help brisk winding up of CDA-related litigation.

The office of District and Sessions Judge (West), Islamabad has issued an office order in this regard pursuant to the application moved by the authority for effective management and expeditious disposal of the cases.

The designated Judicial officers include Ahtisham Alam Khan, Civil Judge, 1st Class (West), Shahzad Khan, Civil Judge, 1st Class (West), Sanam Bukhari, Civil Judge, 1st Class (West), Muhammad Naveed Khan, Civil Judge, 1st Class (West), and Aysha Shabir Civil Judge, 1st Class Judge (West).

According to the office order, the order shall not affect the cases already pending adjudication in different courts of district and sessions division West, Islamabad.

Similarly the order excludes the cases in which CDA is pro forma defendant, said a press release issued by the CDA on Monday.

On the other side, the enforcement directorate of the CDA, on Monday, removed around 10 sheds in front of the shops in Markaz F-10 of the capital.

Furthermore, MCI is continuing its campaign against food handlers engaged in poor food practices. Especially constituted teams of Health Services Directorate of the authority during the last two weeks, have challaned 67 people and issued 57 notices to the violators of hygiene sections of PPF Ordinance 1960.

Moreover, 45 litres expired and substandard soft drinks and 50 litres of non-branded, unhygienic and substandard cooking oil was also confiscated and destroyed there and then.