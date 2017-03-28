Islamabad-Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Prof Dr Muhammad Qasim Bughio on Monday welcomed the introduction of Dhahan International Punjabi Literary Award. He stated this in a meeting with Barjinder S Dhahan, founder of Dhahan International Punjabi Literary Award Canada, who was accompanied by Harinder Kaur Dhahan, Coordinator Dhahan International Punjabi Literary Award Canada and Ireland based known Punjabi poet and columnist Mehmood Awan, said a press release.