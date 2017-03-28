Islamabad-Islamabad’s first elected Deputy Mayor Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi Monday said that he joined politics in order to serve the people and resolve their problems at their doorsteps.

Zeeshan expressed these views during an exclusive interview with The Nation. He further said that he had never contested elections before and his first attempt was during the union council elections held in federal capital last year.

“Our family is with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz right from the very first day, when the formal announcement was made regarding elections being conducted in Islamabad; I applied for the Union Council 49, Shah Allah Ditta constituency and defeated PPP District Vice President Malik Jamshed with a huge margin.” “When I became Deputy Mayor, the seat of union council was vacant, my cousin Syed Zaki Haider contested the bye-elections and comfortably defeated Malik Jamshed again,” he added.

He further said, “Interestingly PTI withdrew their candidate in PPP favour and above all some black sheep within the party also openly supported rival candidate, but we still managed to win the seat with heavy margin.”

Zeeshan further said that he had made up his mind to work with devotion and help the people of federal capital in best possible manner.

“I am highly grateful to my leader Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif for showing confidence in my abilities. While Prime Minister’s Special Assistance on Political Affairs, Dr Syed Asif Kirmani, former Information Minister Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, CADD Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and the entire senior PML-N leadership supported me and treated me like a young brother.”

Answering a query, Zeeshan said that he is always ready to serve the masses, and it depends on party’s high command, if they assign him any responsibility or role, he is always ready and willing to live up to their expectations.

“My basic aim is to ensure that directives of party’s leadership are followed in true letter and spirit because I believe that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has a vision and people will reap countless benefits from it.”

Currently, load shedding has been reduced only to 4 hours, while CPEC will steer the country back on the right track, Zeeshan added.

He said, Maryiam Nawaz has ordered up-gradation of 422 schools of federal capital, which will cost around 6 billion rupees. He said, “I will personally start tree plantation campaign in the federal capital schools very soon, as it is my aim to turn these schools into green schools, while we will also ensure enrolment of school-going children of the capital.”

He further said that God has blessed him and it is his moral duty to pass on benefits to others especially to those who needed them most. “My doors are always open for the citizens, they can feel free to come and inform me about their problems,” Zeeshan said. When asked about the role of elected representatives, Zeeshan replied, “Regarding this, we have forwarded the directives to respective chairmen to conduct union council meetings in their offices.” Zeeshan said, “I am also trying to make legislation to make bylaws for rural and backward areas of the capital.”

When asked about his plans for CDA, Zeeshan replied, “Yes! CDA should work under the elected mayor, as the civic body has failed to perform as per the expectations.”

He further said, “I am also working very hard for involving the youth in healthy sports activities, I am conducting a tent-pegging competition very soon, while we are also working on providing free of cost cricket ground facilities to youth.”

when asked about hefty fees are charged by the persons who are sitting on cricket grounds and these grounds are like hens laying golden eggs for these elements, Zeeshan replied, “It’s true, I heard many complaints in this regard, we have given clear and strict directions to these people not to overcharge, while youth should be provided cricket grounds free of charge, moreover, soon I will chair a meeting with Islamabad Region Cricket Association and would take all the stakeholders on board regarding the policy making. While senior sports journalists are also consulted and their suggestions will be given proper attention, I want to assure the youth their rights will be safeguarded at every level and they will get what they deserve,” Zeeshan concluded.

Islamabad: Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi talking to The Nation on Monday.–Staff photo by Sohail Malik