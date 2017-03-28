Islamabad-Lohi Bher police have booked three persons for impersonating as officials of food authority and raiding eateries to actually mint money. According to the police sources, one Rashid Mehmood, son of Mir Afzal of PWD Colony told the police that he was present at his ‘Tandoor’ in B Block, PWD colony when three persons appeared and one of them introduced himself as a food inspector.

The other person asked him to ‘please’ the ‘boss’ by giving Rs 5000 or face administrative action. However, upon suspicion, he called representatives of the traders’ union of the market who called the police. The police arrested Amjad Ali, son of Niaz Ahmed, a resident of Baghbanpura Lahore, Muhammad Asif, son of Najabat Ali, a resident of Multan and Nazir Ahmed, son of Sakhi Muhamamd, a resident of Gujjar Pura, Lahore Cantt on the spot.

Police booked the accused under Section 170, 384 of PPC and further investigation is underway.