Police officers have arrested a ‘fake pir’ for brutally torturing a four-year-old boy in Federal Capital today.

Fake pir Shaukat assaulted the four-year-old child in the name of exorcism for evicting demon or other spiritual entities from his body.

A report was filed by the boy's uncle after which the suspect was arrested.

Police said that torture marks are visible on the face of the victim however, they are refraining from holding any kind of investigation due to parents’ ignorance.