Islamabad Lohi Bher police conducted a search operation in its jurisdiction and recovered a huge cache of weapons from suspects on Monday, a police spokesman said.

Following National Action Plan (NAP), Islamabad Police Officers, Pak Rangers, and other security agencies conducted the operation in various areas of Lohi Bher police station including Soan Gardens, PWD, Hiran Mir, and others.

Under the supervision of SP (Rural) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, DSP Malik Naeem and Lohi Bher Police SHO led the search operation while police commandos, lady commandos and staff from the Bomb Disposal squad also participated in it.

They checked 150 houses and nabbed one Afghan national and four other suspects, recovering the cache of weapons from them. Further investigation is underway.

Islamabad SSP Sajid Kiani said the purpose of this search operation and high vigilance was to ensure fool proof security in the city, and directed all concerned SHOs to continue it.