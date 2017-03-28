Islamabad-The Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman on Monday said that Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) requires ensuring access to quality early childhood development.

He was speaking at the Inaugural Session of first ever National Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) organised by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in collaboration with Early Child Development (ECD) Network of Pakistan and other national and international partner organizations at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

Speaking on the occasion, Minister lauded the novel initiative and said that early years of a child’s growth are the formative years that have a lasting effect on their entire life. “The early years are important not only in terms of education but also for nutritional care and character building of a child and hence ECCE demands serious attention from us”, he said.

The minister suggested that ECCE should not refer to the age bracket of 0 to 8 years but of -1 to 8 years and should also include one year prior to a child’s birth. “Research suggests that the development of a child’s brain is rigorous during the early months of pregnancy, which requires presence of adequate amount of folic acid in mother’s body; therefore, as part of ECCE, counselling sessions of the expecting mothers should start 3 months prior to pregnancy”, he shared.

The minister said that Sustainable Development Goal 4.2 also requires ensuring access to quality early childhood development, care and pre-primary education for all children by 2030.

“SDGs are also our National Development Goals and we are committed to achieving these targets”, he proclaimed.

He said that the new education policy being worked on will incorporate a separate chapter on ECCE.

“Under the Prime Minister Education Reform Program, federal capital will have Montessori level education in all schools by the end of the year; model Montessori classrooms have already been introduced in 11 schools of Islamabad so far,” the minister said.

“To address financial constraints of widening access to ECCE, the government is also envisioning public-private partnerships for ECCE initiatives,” he announced.

Alluding to the successful policies of present government, the minister also referred to elevation in the ranking of Pakistan by 12 positions in the recently released World Happiness Index. In his concluding remarks, the minister hoped that the conference would be instrumental in guiding the future course on ECCE in the country and will present customized solutions for the indigenous ECCE issues.

Earlier, Rafiq Tahir, Joint Education Adviser to the Minister introduced three major objectives of conference to the audience: bringing all stakeholders to one forum, reviewing the current status of ECCE in Pakistan and charting future direction, and providing a forum to learn best practices, disseminate research and promote collaboration on ECCE.

He said that education, health and nutrition departments work in isolation loosing the benefits of holistic approach to ECC. “Early child interventions by private and development sector are also scattered; this conference will help synergize efforts and formulate strategies to integrate ECCE activities across the country,” he said.