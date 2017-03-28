Rawalpindi-Police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) involved in triple murder case and obtained his physical remand from a court of law, sources informed The Nation on Monday.

The PO was identified as Shehzad Imran, who along with his two other brothers had murdered a woman and her two sons in 2014 in Gujar Khan over a property dispute, sources added.

According to details, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gujar Khan Syed Ali constituted a special team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) PS Gujar Khan Sheikh Qasim tasking it to arrest the PO.

They said the police team after hectic efforts managed to round up Shehzad Imran and locked him up. Police also obtained the physical remand of the accused and further investigation was on, they said.

ASP Gujar Khan Circle Syed Ali, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of PO. He said three brothers Shehzad, Sajjad and Aitsham, sons of Allah Ditta had murdered their uncle’s wife Kaneez Fatima and two sons Faisal and Danish in Gujar Khan on 21, July 2014 over land dispute.

He said Gujar Khan police registered murder case and had arrested Sajjad while Aitsham was still an absconder. He said police held Shehzad Imran during a raid on a house of a man who is associated with a local TV channel. ASP said the absconder would be arrested soon while action would also be taken against the man who had given refuge to the PO.

Meanwhile, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started investigating a case of making objectionable video of a female student by an alleged swindler. The alleged man has to pay back Rs 40.22 million and gold ornaments weighing 2kg to the parents of girl, sources told The Nation on Monday.

The swindler had swindled the money and gold ornaments from the parents of the girl while impersonating himself as cousin of a minister, sources said.

Forensic experts of FIA have also recovered the objectionable pictures and video from girl’s cell phone. Efforts are underway to nab the swindler, they said. According to sources, the 19-year-old girl appeared before Director General (DG) FIA, Muhammad Amlish and lodged complaint against the alleged swindler Sohaib Ali, son of Ashiq Hussain accusing him of recording her objectionable video to blackmail her and her parents on a monetary issue. DG FIA, while taking action, tasked the Deputy Director (DD) Cyber Crimes to hold investigation into allegations, sources said.