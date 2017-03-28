Islamabad-The local chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to launch a two-day protest campaign against persistent water shortage in the capital city.

The protest marks the onset of the summer season, which would certainly aggravate the situation as far as water scarcity is concerned.

Opposition leader in the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Ali Awan, in consultation with other PTI local leaders, has devised a strategy to pressurize the concerned quarters on the issue of water shortage.

A route for the protest rally, to be taken out on March 29, has also been finalised which will culminate at the CDA headquarters with the local PTI MNA briefing the media on the issue.

The campaign is being led by PTI MNA from Islamabad, Asad Omer. The party has started mobilising the masses for the 2-day protest.

Under the plan, protest camps will be set up in each union council of the city on March 28 before the rally to be started from G-9 Markaz.

The city is facing a shortage of 80mgd water and PTI believes that first the CDA and now authorities at the MCI did not do needful to increase water supply to the residents.

According to official sources, 2.17 million residents of the federal capital need to be supplied 211 million gallons per day of water, but CDA is supplying the city with just 75 million gallons each day.

At present, 48 per cent of water is being supplied from Simly Dam, 12 per cent from Khanpur Dam, 35 per cent from tube wells and the remaining five per cent from small water works that included Shahdara, Korang, Noorpur and Saidpur.

The water requirements of H-8, H-9, I-8 through to I-11 and model villages of Islamabad are being met from 191 tube wells, which also supply water to G-7, G-10, F-17, F-8, F-10 and F-11. The authority however, did not succeed in installing new tube wells, the construction of Chirah Dam and the conduction of water from the Indus River System at Tarbela Dam for Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Chirah Dam was conceived in the mid 1980s. It was to be constructed on Soan River near Chirah village and was expected to provide nearly 15mgd water to Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

However, there is no physical progress on the project as yet.

The summer has just begun and the number of water shortage complaints at the respective CDA Water Inquiry Offices has started increasing.

During last summer season, resident of I-10 sector, the worst hit by water shortage, had set a record by lodging 305 water shortage-related complaints in a single day with their inquiry office.

An acute shortage of clean and safe drinking water is among one of the major challenges the city’s first-ever local government has inherited from CDA.