Islamabad-Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) syndicate, sent the registrar on forced leave in a hurry, but the allegedly tempered inquiry report against him was not properly examined, source informed The Nation on Monday.

The new syndicate of the university, in its last meeting had restored the decision of previous syndicate held in June 06, 2014 and sent the registrar Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman on forced leave.

Cancellation of previous syndicate approved minutes, by new body had not only sent the registrar QAU on forced leave again, but had also demoted him from Grade 21 to 20.

A member of new syndicate on the condition of anonymity informed The Nation that two members in the meeting advocated for sending the registrar on forced leave; however, the inquiry report which was rejected by the previous body declaring it tampered and biased was not examined by the new body.

University administration on July 1st 2015 had constituted four-member inquiry committee to investigate the alleged irregularities done by Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Registrar QAU.

The committee was comprised of Abdul Wajid Rana member FPSC) Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema, Prof Dr Waqar Ali Shah Director Institute of Historical and Cultural Research (NIHCR) and Prof Dr Safia Ahmed Acting Registrar (QAU).

However, after a comprehensive inquiry, the syndicate in September 2016 had allowed registrar to resume his duties in BPS-21 with immediate effect.

It was alleged that registrar QAU was illegally promoted to BPS-21 during probation period, victimising faculty members by delaying their promotion cases, nepotism in appointment of faculty members and illegal appointments on administrative positions.

According to source, after the inquiry report, registrar Shaifiq-ur-Rehman had given its presentation to the syndicate on September 02, 2016 meeting in which he was restored.

The previous syndicate in that meeting had found the inquiry report tempered and the process biased due to which the registrar’s forced leave was reinstated with the majority of opinion.

“Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr, Javed Ashraf had not opposed the decision of restoration of the registrar,” source said.

According to inquiry report available with The Nation, series of pages number mentioned were found out of sequence.

Series of pages from 01 to 66, the inquiry report ends on number 45 including some other tempered pages.

“The syndicate had questioned the tempering of report and refused to accept it,” said the source.

On the other side, previous syndicate was also tricked by the university administration regarding constitution of the inquiry committee.

“Syndicate was only verbally informed about establishing of inquiry committee against registrar while the notification was issued around two months late with tempering the papers,” source said.

“Additional number of 1313-A was inserted later for the notification of inquiry committee,” source added.

The syndicate members had also expressed concerns regarding procedures of inquiry in which some of the officials in direct rivalry were produced as witnesses against the registrar, official said.

Member of previous syndicate Dr Azhar Rizvi in conversation with The Nation said, “There were lacunas in the inquiry report and was found tempered while there were also issues with continuity of report.”

Dr Rizvi also said that the syndicate had signed the minutes and registrar was restored to his position.

Source informed The Nation that four-member committee of new syndicate was constituted after cancellation of previous syndicate minutes.

The committee is comprised of Barrister Zaffarullah Khan special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) for Human Rights, MNA Major (Retd) Tahir Iqbal, Prof Waqar Ali Shah and Dr Tassawar Shah. One of the member of committee wishing anonymity informed The Nation that the committee so far has not been provided the documents for examination officially to the members.

“It is difficult to comment on the issue that without examining the inquiry report, registrar was sent on forced leave,” he said.

The case of registrar has not been decided yet because the minutes have not been finalised, said member committee.

“The issue is in oscillation while the inquiry committee will maintain the transparency,” he said. The Nation repeatedly contacted VC QAU Javed Ashraf for his comments on the issue but he was not available for his version.