Rawalpindi - The acting Commissioner/Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talat Mehmood Gondal along with City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi on Saturday visited ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ to check the quality and quantity of edible items and the security arrangements.

The Ramazan Sasta Bazaars have been set up at Committee Chowk, Nawaz Sharif Park, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Haidri Chowk, Dhoke Hassu, Chungi Number 22, Adiala Road, Gulzar-e-Quaid and Chuhur Chowk on Peshawar Road.

Acting Commissioner/DC Talat Mehmood Gondal said that the government has established a total of 16 Ramazan Sasta Bazaars in different parts of the district where the consumers would be provided quality kitchen use items and other edibles at affordable prices.

“The government on instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif is giving heavy subsidy on all the food items during this Ramazan,” he added.

He said in the sasta bazaars, 10kg bag of flour would be available to the consumers at Rs250 while the sugar would be sold against Rs50 per kg.

“Similarly, government is giving special subsidy on 20 kg flour bag as now 20kg flour is will be available at Rs 500 instead of Rs 765 in open market,” Talat said.

He added the market committees have also set up stalls in all the Ramazan Bazaars which was given name of ‘fair price shops’.

He said the government would also provide subsidy of Rs 20 per kg on purchasing of 1kg apple, banana, dates, Daal Channa and Basin on the FPSs. The other items would be sold on whole sale rates in these FPSs, he said.

Sharing further details, acting Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal said the prices of food items would be monitored regularly and action would be taken against the profiteers and no one would be allowed to cheat the public during holy month of Ramazan.

He said the consumers can register their complaints against those who are looting general public and creating artificial shortage of food items.

Meanwhile, CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi held a high level meeting to finalise the security and traffic plan for the holy month of Ramazan.

The meeting was attended by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yusaf Ali Shahid, SP Saddar Division Iftikhar ul Haq, SP Potohar Division Muhammad Ateeque Tahir, SP CIA Maria Mehmood, ASP Gujar Khan Tuheed, DSP Cannt Circle Raja Taifoor, DSP New Town Circle Malik Afsar, DSP Waris Khan Circle Zaigham Abbas, DSP Taxila Sajid Gondal, DSP Saddar Circle Salim Khattak, DSP Kotli Sattian Circle Raza Khan and SHO PS Civil Line Mian Imran.

During the meeting, CPO was briefed by his subordinates about the security arrangements made by police to guard public lives and property during Ramazan.

Talking to The Nation, CPO said a total of 3000 police officers and well-equipped Jawans would perform security duties during holy month of Ramazan.

He all the mosques would be guarded during Nimaz-e-Taravee and Sehar.

He said the managements of Ramazan Sasta Bazaars would establish one walkthrough gate in every bazaar for consumers.

He directed the subordinates to hold meetings with mosques and public peace committees to improve security during Ramazan.

He ordered the police officers to enhance patrolling in their areas to curb the crime. He asked the police officers to maintain all the records in front desks regularly to facilitate the public. CPO also advised the complainants and crime victims to go and lodge their first report with front desks in police stations instead of approaching police high-ups.

CPO asked CTO to evolve special traffic plan to avoid traffic mess in bazaars and markets and to facilitate the road users.

