Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) held a seminar to welcome ‘Ramazan-ul-Mubarik’. Speakers underlined the important role of social and educational institutions in motivating the people to uphold true spirit of fasting in practical life.

The faithful while steadfastly observing ‘fast’ needed to ensure properly practicing tenets of Islam. Spirit of fasting must be reflective in an individual’s acts and deeds.

Those who addressed the seminar included Minister of State for religious affairs Pir Muhammad Aminul Hasnat Shah, eminent religious scholar Dr Habib Rehman Asim, Senator Naeema Kishwar, renowned columnist Khurshid Anwar and the University’s Dean of Islamic Studies Dr Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi. A University’s research journal on ‘Seerat studies’ was also launched on the occasion.

The speakers underlined the important role of social and religious institutions in educating and pursuing the people to uphold true spirit of ‘fast’ in their day-to-day life. The institutions should also come forward to make their contribution in reforming the society in accordance with Quran and Sunnah.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui while welcoming the guests said that the University will hold series of activities during the month to highlight its significance and to motivate it students to practice Islamic ethics and values in their worldly life, keeping in view the spirit of fasting and to seek Allah’s eternal blessings. The university, he said has been developed as a hub of social, literary, academic and research-based activities in the recent years for playing its due role in character-building of students as well as making its contribution in the society’s reformation and overall socio-economic development.

Pir Aminul Hasnat Shah appreciated the Vice Chancellor and his team for making befitting programs for celebrating ‘Ramazan-ul- Mubarik.

He spoke about main components of fasting, stating that most importing one is, submitting to Will of Allah Almighty and taking care of others. He underlined the importance of ‘Sakhawat’ in life a Muslim.

A true faithful should try to find out as how is needy around them for help. That is the spirit of ‘fast’, he added.

Dr Habibur Rehman enlightened the audience of the Holy month’s benefits. The Holy Quran, he said serves as complete code of life and provide solution to everyday problems.

Ramadan is a month to purify ourselves. He stressed that every individual must read Quran with its meaning to understand true message of Islam and to practice the same in practical life.

Senator Neema Kishawar underscored the importance of social institutions in reformation of the society. The social and educational institutions, she said have a major role in transforming the society and to get rid intolerance and other social evils.

Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences Dr Samina Awan also spoke on the occasion and thanked speakers for their heart-warming talks.

The University also held a ‘Natia Musharia’ to welcome Month of Ramazan, paying glowing tributes to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Presided over by the renowned poet Iftikar Arif.

Eminent poet Dr Ehsan Akbar was the chief guest on the occasion, who recited some poetic verses to pay tributes to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).