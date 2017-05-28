Islamabad - The population welfare programme for the federal capital has been neglected in the proposed Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) budget of the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) as no funds have been allocated for the project.

The District Population Welfare Office (DPWO) was transferred to CADD from the Interior Ministry and the last allocation of funds for the department was made in PSDP 2015-16. The allocation was Rs23.55million.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination is running five major population welfare programmes in the country.

However, on the expenditure side, more than Rs130 million have been allocated for the office.

Out of the total allocated budget of expenditure, Rs1,357,000 million are for employees’ retirement benefits, Rs2,333,000 million for grants and subsidies and write-off loans, Rs1 million for transfers, Rs2,990,000 million for physical assets, Rs7,500,000 million for civil works and Rs1,225,000 million for repairs and maintenance.

The allocations raised the total expenditure budget to Rs13,507,300 million.

In the PSDP 2017-18, 12 new health projects under CADD have been introduced covering the developing schemes at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH).

The total amount allocated for the new and ongoing health projects is Rs1,905.151 million. However, not a single penny has been set for the population welfare of the district Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the government allocated Rs24,576.064 million for five population programmes being run under the health ministry.

As per the details, for the National Programme for Family Planning and Primary Health Care Rs16,400 million have been set.

The Population Welfare Programme Fata will get Rs78.841 million and for the population welfare programme of the provinces, Rs7,705.145 million have been set.

Rs273.356 million have been allocated for the Population Welfare Programme Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Rs118.722 million for the Population Welfare Programme Gilgit-Baltistan.

The major objective of the DPWO was to provide reproductive health and family planning services to the residents of Islamabad, covering rural areas.

In 2012-13, the population coverage of the programme was Rs0.85 million people. However, the set targets of the department were not achieved because of the ban on social mobilisers and reproductive health services.

Rs1,905.151 million budget in the PSDP has been allocated for PIMS and FGSH.

However, as per the budget document, no allocation has been made for the Federal General Hospital and National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine.

The total health budget includes Rs75 million as the foreign component and Rs1830.151 as the local PSDP.

In the new health schemes under CADD, the status of 10 projects is still unapproved while four previous projects have been included.

For the extension of Cardiac Centre Block at PIMS, Rs400 million have been allocated and Rs100 million for the extension of FGSH.

Among the ongoing projects, Rs100 million have been allocated for the establishment of Centre for Haematology Disorder at Pims and Rs100 million for the establishment of Safe Blood Transfusion Services Project.

For the cancer hospital construction Rs200 million have been allocated and for the construction of female doctors hostel at Pims Rs200 million have been set.

For the establishment of Neurosciences department at Pims Rs250 million have been allocated and for the upgradation of Non-Radiation Diagnostic Services at Pims Rs198.130 million have been set.