Rawalpindi - An anti-terrorism court on Saturday deferred the hearing in former premier Benazir Bhutto murder case till June 10 after four accused recorded their statements before the court.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Number 2 Special Judge Muhammad Asghar Khan recorded the statements of court accused including former City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Saud Aziz, former Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division and presently serving as SSP Special Branch Rawalpindi Khurram Shehzad and Rashid and Aitzaz Shah, who had been arrested in connection with BB murder case.

The judge made the statements of the accused part of case record. In their statements, the accused have denied allegations of their involvement in BB murder case and pleaded not-guilty.

So far, ATC Number 2 Special Judge has recorded the statements of all the accused in BB murder case except the main accused former President and military dictator General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf.