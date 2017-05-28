ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Saturday said the nation was showing unity to make Pakistan an Asian tiger in economic terms as it had shown unity in 1998 when the country had conducted nuclear tests making the national defense impregnable.

In his message to the nation on Yaum-e-Takbeer, the prime minister said May 28 was an unforgettable day in the history of Pakistan when it appeared as an atomic power in the world.

“Yaum-e-Takbir is not only a symbol of bravery of the Pakistani nation, but it is also a strong message to the enemies that aggressors would meet an exemplary fate,” he asserted. He said 19 years ago, when the Pakistan Muslim League government decided to conduct nuclear tests, it was facing numerous challenges. On one side, it was facing economic threats, and on the other hand, the nuclear blasts were being dubbed as an unforgiveable offence, he added.

“The PML-N leadership accepted the challenges, relying upon Allah and public support and kept the national dignity supreme. The nation is also thankful to those who showed bravery at that time and played their role to make Pakistan an atomic power,” he remarked.

The prime minister said Yaum-e-Takbeer was, in fact, the declaration of the fact that the nations always head forward through a vision and steadfastness. The nations’ future is imperiled if they have a leadership without any vision or which is naive about the national interests. The prime minister said if the national leadership shows bravery, the nation gets confidence and achieves progress.

“19 years ago, we had made the country’s defence impregnable. Today, with the same dedication and passion, the country’s economy is being made strong and stable. In this age, the defence of any nation cannot be separated from its economic stability,” he said.

Prime Minister Sharif said the journey of national economic development was going on with fast pace and just like nuclear explosion Pakistan would also carry out an economic explosion. “The whole world believes in such possibilities,” he said. He said CPEC was a mix of various projects which would usher in a new era of prosperity. He viewed that justice and equal opportunities for economic development could only guarantee peace in the region.