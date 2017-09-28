ISLAMABAD: Fire erupted at a plaza in Blue Area on Wednesday with no loss of life reported. The incident took place at the ground floor of Royal Centre in Blue Area where a printing press was installed. Al-Hafiz Printing Press suffered loss of millions of rupees, however, no loss of life was reported. Fire brigade teams rushed to the scene immediately to put off the fire. The fire was put off before it could reach upper floors of the building.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz, especially-constituted teams of Health Services Directorate of the Authority are raiding the entire city to ensure provision of quality edible items as per required health standards, said the MCI officials.–Staff Report

During the month of August, these teams inspected 224 sites and challaned 60 people and issued 104 notices to the violators of hygiene under sections of PPF Ordinance 1960.

Moreover, 214 utensils, 84 liters sub-standard ketchup confiscated while 33 food samples from different food outlets have also been collected and sent to laboratory for further examination, the MCI officials said.

The MCI officials said that sale of unhygienic and adulterated food would not be tolerated. MCI would play its due role in provision of healthy, hygienic and pure food to the residents of the city. Both the government and public have to work together in order to eradicate the menace.

“A comprehensive and sustained campaign is required to defeat these anti-social and criminal elements,” they said. The Mayor has also directed the Directorate of Health Services to continue operation against substandard and adulterated food sellers. He further directed to ensure the implementation of relevant rules and strict action against sub-standards, unhygienic and adulterated food sellers. He has further directed to submit daily progress report in this regard.