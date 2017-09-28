Rawalpindi - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday accepted applications, filed by PPP to become a party in the former premier Benazir Bhutto murder case, for hearing.

A divisional bench of LHC comprised Justice Tariq Mehmood Abbasi and Justice Habib Ullah Amir took up the BB assassination case and PPP stalwart and former Governor Sardar Latif Khan Khosa submitted power of attorney in the court on behalf of PPP Co-Chairman and ex-President Asif Ali Zardari. Advocate Raja Ghaneem Aabir and Azam Tarar Advocate appeared before the court on behalf of two convicted police officers Syed Saud Aziz, AIG/former CPO, and Khurram Shehzad Haider, ex-SSP Special Branch.

In the courtroom, former SHO Police Station City Inspector Kashif Riaz, former Chairman Senate Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Advcoate Raja Nazeer, Shafqat Abbasi, Zumard Khan, Banaras Chaudhry, Ayaz Pappu and a large numbers of Jiyalas of PPP were also present.

Sardar Latif Khosa presented his arguments before the court and raised objection over bail appeal filed by the two convicted police officers in BB murder case. He said the accused who had been convicted by anti-terrorism court could not be granted bail by the apex court. He said rather both the accused should have been given capital punishment instead of 17 years imprisonment by a judge of anti-terrorism court.

He said both police officers were accomplices of military dictator Pervez Musharraf who engineered a plan of BB murder. He argued the police officers weakened the security cover provided to BB in Liaquat Bagh and hosed down the crime scene soon after gun and bomb attack on her. He said Syed Saud Aziz had not allowed the doctors to carry out post-mortem of BB on the day of incident.

Opposing the arguments of Khosa, Advocate Azam Tarar said nobody could raise objection over filing of appeals against punishment as law given the right to citizens to challenge the punishment. On this Khosa said the appeals of PPP were already pending with division bench of LHC and court fixed November 27 for hearing. He said the divisional bench should hear the appeals all together.

LHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Abbasi said bails petitions filed by cops and the applications of PPP are two separate things and could not be annexed with each other. On this Khosa said the court should decide the case on merit as both officers are not illegible for bails.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Abbasi remarked if PPP wanted to resume hearing in its appeal today. Khosa replied the court should fix some date for hearing in the appeals. LHC Rawalpindi Bench fixed October 5 for hearing in the application filed by PPP.

ISRAR AHMED