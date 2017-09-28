ISLAMABAD - Since the inception of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the country has been a monarchy ruled by the Al Saud family. The 23rd of September is Saudi Arabia’s National Day. In 1932, King Abdulaziz Al Saud reunified the country and named it the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In a historic move, Saudi women were allowed inside King Fahd stadium during National Day celebrations for the first time.

On the 87th anniversary of the founding of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia the ambassador, Mr. Nawaf Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy, hosted an impressive reception at Serena hotel in Islamabad. The guests of honour were Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam(PML-Q) President and former prime minister Ch. Shujaat Hussain, Chief Minister Gigilt Baltistan Hafiz Ur Rehman, Mr. Rafique Rajwana, Rehman Malik, Ms Fardoos Ashiq Awan. Gen Ahsan ul Haq, Liaquat Baloch and Mulana Fazal ur Rehman were also in attendance. Prominent representatives of the Pakistani Government, politicians, members of the diplomatic community and businessmen also took part in the reception.

The event was a depiction of Islamic culture and tradition as the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud is the custodian of two Holy Mosques.

A cake was cut and the hall echoed with the Saudi melodious songs during the ceremony. The tight security at the event represented Saudi’s statecraft features.

The Saudi ambassador managed to accommodate a number of guests in different halls of the hotel. The arrangements were praise-worthy. In the first hall, there was a photo exhibition to display the history of Pakistan and Saudi relations.

Guests took rounds of the different stalls, admired the various segments of the event, and were served special dates and Saudi Kahva. Saudi books and the Holy Quran were also displayed at the book stalls and given to participants when they were leaving. During the ceremony, three guests won Umrah tickets at the lucky draw.

The Saudi ambassador, Mr. Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, is gracious man who exchanges views and meets people in a very amicable manner. He showed traditional Saudi hospitality and greeted all the guests kindly. He also recounted the sacrifices made by the great leaders of Saudi Arab.

The daughter of Ch. Shujaat Hussain is also married to a Saudi doctor. Chief Minister Gigilt Baltistan was also present on the stage. He is a visionary leader in PML-N who is focusing on Pakistan China economic corridor because he is aware that this project will revolutionize the economy and change the life of residents of Gilgit Baltistan.

Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, made a speech in which he said that the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is not restricted to the formalities of their foreign offices. The relations, he said, were an association deeply rooted in the hearts and minds of people.

He also talked about the generous Saudi investments in various projects in Pakistan and the services rendered by more than 2.6 million Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia. He stressed the need to further strengthen the bond between the two countries by increasing the access of Pakistani exports in Saudi markets, addressing the trade imbalance and accelerating Saudi investments under Vision 2025.

He said that both countries have stood by each other during regional and international issues. Adding that the Pakistan economy had suffered immensely due to acts of terrorism, the ambassador assured Saudi support to Pakistan at all times.

–The writer is a freelance contributor.

ZAFAR BAKHTAWARI