ISLAMABAD: The allottees of Sector E-12 on Wednesday held a protest demonstration against non-development of the sector for the last 32 years.

The allottees assembled in front of the CDA head office in Sector G-7 to tell their miseries. They said CDA has been acting against the interests of the allottees for the last 28 years. They chanted slogans against CDA high-ups to exert pressurise on them so that they could start development work in the sector. Divulging details Nazar Hussain, Coordinator E-12 Allottees Action Committee, said that CDA acquired Sector E-12 in May 1985 and its 1935 built-up properties in 1985 and 1987, whereas the sector was launched in 1989.

Most of the allottees among total of 4,430 were in-service and retired federal government employees and widows of such deceased employees. He said about 250 plots were purchased by the overseas Pakistanis.

He lamented that so far about 1,300 allottees have passed away amid dreams of their own house. The allottees spent millions of rupees as rent of the hired houses during the last 28 years, he added. He said the allottees kept on running from pillar to post for development of the sector and to manage a shelter but of no avail.

He was of the view that CDA, which is supposed to develop the sector at the earliest, has been acting detrimental to the interest of allottees. The CDA did not take possession of major portion of the vacant acquired land which was utilised for different purposes by non-owners. He said the CDA did not take any action on direction of the Supreme Court in January 2011 to take possession of all the acquired land.

The allottees reminded CDA of their responsibility. They also appealed to Speaker National Assembly, Chairman Senate, Prime Minister and Chief Justice Supreme Court to help the 4430 allottees, now 12,000 families, including senior most retired employees, widows/orphans and direct CDA for earliest development of sub sectors of E-12.–Staff Reporter