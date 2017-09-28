Islamabad - Further limiting jurisdiction of the Federal Higher Education Commission (FHEC), the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC) has decided to revoke the federal representation in the province. The federal representatives in all higher educational institutes will be replaced with the members of SHEC.

Earlier, the SHEC had also directed the educational institutions of the province not to participate in the pre-entry test for admissions in the universities announced by the FHEC. The FHEC has representation in the statutory bodies, board of governors, syndicate, academic councils, finance and planning committees of the public and private sector universalities.

However, the SHEC has issued a notification to all Vice Chancellors public and private sector universities, directors, rectors and presidents of all private sector universities and DAI’s to replace the federal representatives.

The members of the commission decided that it deemed necessary to revoke representation of FHEC as well as Secretary Education Government of Sindh at all statutory bodies in public and private universities with member SHEC and Secretary Universities & Boards”.

The issue of devolution of FHEC has become a bone of contention between the federal and provincial governments after the 18th amendment. Sindh and Punjab have formed provincial HECs while Balochistan and Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) have been also working for implementation of the amendment.

The issue of devolution of HEC was sent to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) which constituted a sub-committee under Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal to address the issue.

As per the meeting minutes of CCI on the HEC, the legal forum also said the subcommittee meeting for devolution is in-fructuous. As per minutes on the SHEC, “Cabinet division’s notification dated April 2011 and Lahore High Court’s recent judgment be implemented in letter and spirit.

After promulgation of Provincial HEC Acts, the HEC Ordinance 2002 stands repealed to the extent of that province. The role of HEC may be limited to federal territory only and the HEC may be given under direct control and supervision of the CCI. The CCI may nominate ministers for higher education of all provinces to run the affairs of HEC jointly”.

Earlier, the SHEC issued notification to all universities Vice Chancellors directing them not to participate in the pre- test advertised by FHEC.

Chairman FHEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed while talking to The Nation said that the SHEC cannot revoke representation of federal body as it is not as per law. He said: “the SHEC step is not legal”.

The chairman also said that the FHEC has written the letter to Chief Minister Sindh also in this regard as federal representation cannot be revoked in this way.

rahul basharat