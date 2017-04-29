Rawalpindi-The 28th convocation of Federal Government Postgraduate College for Women, Kashmir Road was held on Friday in the Salma Masud Auditorium.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor (VC) Punjab University (PU) Prof Dr Zafar Moheen Nasir was the chief guest while college Principal Rana Arshad Qazi and other faculty members along with degree holder students and parents were also present.

As many as 413 graduates were awarded degrees by the chief guest and principal for the session, including 236 degrees of BA, 152 BSc, 6 to MA English and 19 to MA Urdu students.

Rolls of Honour, Merit certificates and Medals were awarded to those students who excelled in the University Examination. The gold and silver medals were awarded to Samina Fazal and Muqadsa Matloob of MA Urdu respectively. A student Surayya Naz also won Begum Salma Masud Award, gold medal/Best in Co-Curricular Activities 2016-2017 in MA Urdu.

Similarly, silver medals and roll of honour were also given to Shumaila Boota (BA) and Sana Chaudhry (BSc). Nimra Tariq of BSc was presented Academic Excellence 2015-2017.

In her welcome address, college principal congratulated the degrees and medal holder students. She presented brief synopsis of curricular and co-curricular activities of the last two years. She said in curricular activities student displayed 99 per cent in pre-engineering group, 95 per cent in pre-medical group, 93 per cent in general science group and 94 per cent in humanities group.

She added the concerted efforts of the students and teachers led to a rich harvest of 100 individual prizes, 3 cash awards and 8 trophies in all including best in region trophy. She said that education was not merely learning of facts rather it demands to be analytical and critical approach before any adoption or deletion of academics social and moral values.

The principal also congratulated all graduates and wished them a radiant future ahead.

Addressing the convocation, VC PU Prof Dr Zafar Moheen Nasir extended his heartiest felicitations to the principal, faculty and students for success in their educational and professional endeavour.

“Being a nation we have to surmount all the barriers by the appropriate use of our potentials. Our lives are governed by technology however being educated being we need to discriminate between good and evil,” VC PU said.