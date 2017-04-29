ISLAMABAD - The meeting of Council of Common Interests, which was going to be held on April 28, will now take place on May 2 in the Prime Minister House. However, no new issue has been made part of the agenda for discussion. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has called a meeting of CCI on May 2 while the provinces have been informed of the new date by ministers. No new item has been made part of the agenda of the meeting.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 29-Apr-2017 here.
CCI meeting called on May 2
