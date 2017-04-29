ISLAMABAD - The meeting of Council of Common Interests, which was going to be held on April 28, will now take place on May 2 in the Prime Minister House. However, no new issue has been made part of the agenda for discussion. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has called a meeting of CCI on May 2 while the provinces have been informed of the new date by ministers. No new item has been made part of the agenda of the meeting.