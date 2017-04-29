Islamabad-The Enforcement Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) conducted around 234 anti-encroachment operations during the month of March, said the officials.

During these operations, a number of illegal constructions and encroachments were removed. These operations were conducted in continuation of authority’s anti-encroachment drive.

During said period, fine amounting to Rs 90,000 was also imposed on the violators.

This was informed during a meeting held at CDA Headquarters which was chaired by Mayor Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz. The meeting reviewed the progress of ongoing anti-encroachment drive of CDA and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad.

On this occasion, senior officers of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and CDA were also present, said a press release.

The mayor directed the concerned officials to continue anti-encroachment drive with full zeal and devotion. He said that main purpose of this drive is to restore natural grace of the city by eradicating encroachments completely from the entire city.

“Therefore, business community particularly traders union should join hands with CDA and MCI in complete eradication of encroachments,” the mayor added. He said that encroachments in any shape would not be tolerated.

While briefing the meeting about the progress of anti-encroachment drive, Director Enforcement informed that during the month of March, around 234 anti-encroachment operations were conducted in different areas of the city.

During these operations, 20 boundary walls were demolished, 14 illegally-constructed shops were demolished. Similarly, 22 illegally-constructed rooms were also demolished. During the operation, 7 illegal kiosk, 4 building material and scrape depots, 14 barber stalls, 24 fruit and vegetable stalls were also removed and 3711 items were confiscated which were shifted to F-9 Park store. It was also informed that fine amounting to Rs 90,000 was also collected during the month of March.