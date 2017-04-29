Islamabad - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday maintained its momentum of political show, which started with the participation of masses and ended with mismanagement, occurred at sit-in.

A large number of people majority from twin cities, responding to the sit-in call of PTI, thronged the political gathering but also face similar situations occurred in previous gatherings.

The deserted Expressway till mid of the day turned into jam-packed road in evening causing inconvenience for the commuters and changed the entertaining long-weekend of the local residents into suffering.

Where mismanagement was observed at the VIP enclosure when administration barred unauthorized vehicles to enter, the scuffle also occurred between workers and PTI management when few tried to breach the set enclosure for young supporters.

Resultantly, an over enthusiast supporter of PTI was also fainted. And women enclosure was also partially filled with majority of supporters from the city.

Though till mid of the day, the parade ground remained deserted from PTI supporters, and only security personnel and sit-in management was seen searching for shadows.

However, groups in hired vehicles started reaching to the ground after 4PM. Supporters from Khyber PakhtunKhwa (KPK) and upper Punjab cities were early to reach to acquire seats near to the stage.

Where countless posters supporting the PTI rally were pasted on the poles at Express Highway, a large number of PTI supporters were also found sleeping on green belts to pass the day.

Before the supporters, vendors carrying water, T-Shirts, PTI flags and other things reached to the gathering place to initiate the momentum of political show.

After the sunset, PTI supporters from twin cities started reaching in the form of groups toeing vehicles of each other to show their street power.

As the long weekend started, residents of twin cities started reaching to attend the gathering along with their families.

A sudden activity was observed in evening when the local leaderships leading different groups started reaching the gathering spot.

Charged supporters of PTI with party flags in their hands started sloganeering against the government accusing it for being involved in corruption.

Entire gathering supporting the party stance after Panama verdict was convinced on single point that Prime Minister (PM) must step down, as he was not given clean chit in the verdict.

Though the crowd was composed of supporters from all age groups but the youth, the frontline force of the party, took the major share in participating in gathering.

Supporters were seen dancing and responding the party anthems endlessly being played from the party’s famous sound system to keep their enthusiasm charged.

However, the enclosure set for women was filled to a certain extent and a big number remained vacant. Mostly who reached to attend the event were from Islamabad.

Interestingly, apart from PTI Chief Imran Khan, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid received a warm reception from the crowd when his announcement was made.

Sumera Khan, mother of two reached from Sector F-10 to attend the sit-in along with her children.

“I came here to celebrate the victory of PTI in court and demand resignation from PM,” she said.

Die-hard supporter, who also brought her husband in the sit-in through ‘WhatsApp’ call, said that country needs a change and only PTI can bring this revolution.

Another PTI supporter, Salman Gujjar, from Swat told The Nation that group of 28 persons has reached to support the political stance of PTI.

“PTI government brought revolution in education sector where in public schools the children of poor people are getting quality education,” he said.

He said corruption is problem of 180 million people of the country and PTI is supporting a right matter.

“We are in debt of Imran Khan and have reached to support him on his call,” said Salman.

Mohammad Ali, a student at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) participated along with group of other boarder fellows.

“PTI chief fought a tremendous fight for more than 100 days in courts to highlight the corruption issue,” he said.

According to him, PTI has created awareness in public through its tireless campaigns and it will be next to form the government in centre.