Islamabad-A new research brings good news for men who like a caffeine kick. Drinking more than three cups of Italian-style coffee daily could more than halve the risk of developing prostate cancer. For their study, Iacoviello and colleagues further investigated the link between coffee intake and prostate cancer risk by analyzing the data of 6,989 men from Italy, aged 50 years or older.

“In recent years we have seen a number of international studies on this issue,” says first study author George Pounis, of the Department of Epidemiology and Prevention at IRCCS Neuromed.

“But scientific evidence has been considered insufficient to draw conclusions. Moreover, in some cases results were contradictory. Our goal, therefore, was to increase knowledge in this field and to provide a clearer view.”

As part of the study, participants were required to report their daily intake of Italian-style coffee using a food frequency questionnaire.

The researchers found that men who consumed at least three cups of Italian-style coffee every day were at a 53 per cent lower risk of developing prostate cancer, compared with men who consumed fewer than three cups daily.

To confirm the anti-cancer effects of coffee, the team tested extracts of caffeinated and decaffeinated Italian-style coffee on prostate cancer cells in the laboratory.

They found that the caffeinated coffee extracts reduced the proliferation of cancer cells - that is, the ability to grow and divide - and decreased their ability to metastasize, or spread. These effects were almost non-existent with decaffeinated coffee extracts.

“The observations on cancer cells allow us to say that the beneficial effect observed among the 7,000 participants is most likely due to caffeine, rather than to the many other substances contained in coffee,” notes study co-author Maria Benedetta Donati, also of the Department of Epidemiology and Prevention.

However, the researchers point out that the study was conducted on an Italian population with a strong coffee culture, which is characterized not only by the amount of coffee that is consumed, but also by the way in which it is made.

“They prepare coffee [the] rigorously Italian way: high pressure, very high water temperature, and with no filters,” says Iacoviello. “This method, different from those followed in other areas of the world, could lead to a higher concentration of bioactive substances.”

“It will be very interesting, now, to explore this aspect. Coffee is an integral part of Italian lifestyle, which, we must remember, is not made just by individual foods, but also by the specific way they are prepared.”

Meanwhile another research suggests that applying icy water to the face may be a simple and quick method for first responders to temporarily prevent cardiovascular shutdown in casualties who have lost a lot of blood.

Such a tool could be an effective way to buy time until the patient - whether in a civilian or combat setting - receives proper medical care.

The researchers explain that blood loss causes central hypovolemia - a condition in which there is a drop in blood volume in the heart and in the blood vessels of the lungs.

In severe instances, blood loss can also decrease blood pressure and result in cardiovascular decompensation - a condition that is caused by a sudden and steep drop in blood pressure and results in insufficient oxygen supply to the brain, heart, and other vital organs.

Even when the bleeding has stopped, there may still be a significant risk of cardiovascular decompensation.

For the new study - which the researchers urge should be regarded as a preliminary investigation of how effective the method might be - 10 healthy volunteers aged 22 years on average underwent a simulation of blood loss.

The volunteers were placed in a chamber that lowers blood pressure by 30 millimetres of mercury and simulates 6 minutes of blood loss.

Such an experimental setup mimics what happens in a person’s circulation when they lose around 1.5 litres of blood and then the application of a tourniquet stops them losing any more blood.

The results showed that there was a marked increase in blood pressure during treatment with ice water but there was no change during the control treatment.

There was also a sustained increase in peripheral resistance during the ice water treatment, while there was no change in this measure in the control treatment.

The researchers conclude,”Face cooling during simulated moderate blood loss increases blood pressure through an increase in total peripheral resistance.”

However, they are keen to point out that the technique should not be used until after active bleeding has stopped - such as after a tourniquet is applied. Blood loss will worsen, not reduce, if blood pressure increases during active bleeding.

They suggest that further studies should now be done to find out the types of emergency cases and situations in which face cooling is likely to be effective. They also wish to carry out a clinical trial.

Prof Blair Johnson, first author said, “We believe that cooling the face could potentially be used as a quick and temporary method to prevent cardiovascular decompensation after blood loss once active bleeding has stopped. We think that this technique could be used by first responders or combat medics on the battlefield to give additional time for transportation or evacuation.”Such an experimental setup mimics what happens in a person’s circulation when they lose around 1.5 litres of blood and then the application of a tourniquet stops them losing any more blood.

The results showed that there was a marked increase in blood pressure during treatment with ice water but there was no change during the control treatment.

There was also a sustained increase in peripheral resistance during the ice water treatment, while there was no change in this measure in the control treatment.

The researchers conclude,”Face cooling during simulated moderate blood loss increases blood pressure through an increase in total peripheral resistance.”

However, they are keen to point out that the technique should not be used until after active bleeding has stopped - such as after a tourniquet is applied. Blood loss will worsen, not reduce, if blood pressure increases during active bleeding.

They suggest that further studies should now be done to find out the types of emergency cases and situations in which face cooling is likely to be effective. They also wish to carry out a clinical trial.

Prof Blair Johnson, first author said, “We believe that cooling the face could potentially be used as a quick and temporary method to prevent cardiovascular decompensation after blood loss once active bleeding has stopped. We think that this technique could be used by first responders or combat medics on the battlefield to give additional time for transportation or evacuation.”