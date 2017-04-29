Rawalpindi - A 19-year-old female student was crushed to death by a Metro Bus when the driver rammed the bus into a poll fixed on the track at Rehmanabad, eyewitnesses informed The Nation on Friday.

The death of the female student identified as Sumaira Ahmed sparked massive protest demonstration by her fellow students first in District Headquarters Hospital and later on Murree Road.

The protest on Murree Road disturbed smooth flow of traffic. The incident also halted metro bus movement between twin cities.

Police registered a case against the driver of the bus on complaint of brother of the deceased girl.

According to eyewitnesses and sources, Sumaira Ahmed, the resident of Sir Syed Chowk, was travelling in Metro Bus Number 61 from Liaquat Bagh Station. They said that Sumaira was standing near the door of the bus due to non-availability of seat when the driver lost control over steering and rammed the bus into a roadside poll on metro track. The female student fell on the road by breaking the windowpane of the door and was run over by the same bus. She died on the spot. The deceased was a medical student in Tahmir-e-Millat University in 3rd semester.

Rescue 1122 brought the dead body to DHQ mortuary. The news of death of the female student spread like a jungle fire, as a large number of students of the university gathered in hospital where they staged a protest demonstration. While the bus driver managed to escape from accident site.

They chanted slogans against the government and the metro bus authority. “We are here for last 1 hour but no high-up either on government side or metro bus authority visited the hospital to calm the bereaved family,” said a student while talking to media men.

He said the students would block metro bus service if the government did not take action against the accused driver. Later, the students marched on Murree Road and held a protest chanting slogans against government.

Sheraz Ahmed, the brother of deceased, turned up before Sadiqabad police and tendered an application accusing driver of showing negligence which led to death of her sister.

He sought legal action against the bus driver, whose name could not be ascertained so far. Taking action, police registered a case against the driver under Sections 320 and 279 of PPC and started investigation. A senior police officer, when contacted, said police have started search for the fleeing driver and he would be arrested soon. He said the doctors handed over the dead body to heirs after carrying out her post-mortem. He said that Chief Minister of Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif also took notice of the incident and sought report from district government and police.