Rawalpindi-The law enforcement agencies have carried out a search operation in Fazal Town within limits of Police Station (PS) Airport and held a suspect besides recovering a weapon here on Friday.

The suspect was later shifted to police station for further investigation.

According to details, the police, following instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, along with Rangers, Pakistan Army and personnel of intelligence agencies combed the area of Fazal Town under operation Raddul Fasaad and searched 215 houses and 5 shops.

The LEAs also interrogated a large number of people and took a suspect into custody who later was put behind lock up in PS Airport. A 30-bore pistol was also recovered during the search operation.

Saddar Bairooni police registered a case against two persons for allegedly committing fraud in sale of property on Adiala Road.

As per details, Muhammad Nahim Ashraf appeared before PS Saddar Bairooni officials and lodged a complaint that two persons namely Chaudhry Amir and Chaudhry Aslam of Am-Muslim Estates took Rs 1.7 million from him to invest in business. He added they sold him a fake piece of land.

He appealed police to register case and arrest them. Taking action, police lodged a case under section 406 against them and held one Chaudhry Amir.

Meanwhile, police, during an ongoing campaign against anti-social elements, have arrested 11 outlaws and recovered weapons and liquor from their possession. According to a police spokesman, police during an action arrested 11 outlaws from various localities of the city and recovered 17-litre local alcohol, 1 pistol of 30-bore with 4 bullets and a 12-bore rifle with 25 rounds from their possession. Separate cases were registered against the detainees while further investigation was underway, he said.