Islamabad - Despite heightened security in and around the capital in past few months, street crimes are rampant in the capital city and police seemed in deep slumber.

The investigation process is slow and the police are groping in the dark in almost all the cases of street crimes registered at different police stations of the city during the month of March. Police have failed so far to make a breakthrough in 25 out of the 27 cases despite the fact that it all happened a month ago.

According to the official documents, capital police registered 27 incidents of street crime in the month of February, 2017 only with Sabzi Mandi police station taking the lead with 7 such cases while many more might have gone unregistered.

Bordering Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, sector of Rawalpindi city, the I-10 sector is a hot spot for the street criminals who, in majority cases, will take a breath after entering Rawalpindi’s limits as they strike in Islamabad. Police, on the other side, are busy in making cosmetic arrangements at pickets, which is nothing but a nuisance for the road-users, especially pedestrians. Few days back, a Chinese woman was also gang raped in the sector, during a dacoity bid and the police are still unable to trace out the culprits.

According to the police data, two cases of street crime were registered at police stations Karachi Company, Kohsar, Koral, Margalla, Noon, Shehzad Town, and Sihala each while one such case was registered at police stations of Aabpara, Bhara Kahu, Industrial Area, Khanna, Ramna and Tarnol each. However, Sabzi Mandi police limits witnessed 7 such cases in one month. Interestingly, 25 out of 27 cases are still under investigation while the criminals are continuing their job with impunity.

According to the police records, as many as 25 people were deprived of their valuables, mostly at gunpoint, in different parts of the city during February as well. Areas around Sabzi Mandi including sectors I-10 and I-11 reported the most number of cases in that month also with at least six cases reported.

The January also saw as many as 30 cases of snatching, the reports said. The common element in most of these incidents was armed motorcyclists targeting pedestrians walking along the roads and criminals who mostly use stolen or unregistered bikes. Snatching purses and handbags from women in Sabzi Mandi police station jurisdiction is as common as walk. Apart from the 25 snatching incidents, at least two dozen burglaries were also reported from various areas of the capital during this February.