Islamabad-Intellectuals and academicians Friday called for exploiting Pakistani languages and literature for promoting national cohesion as well as reformation of society in line with high human values and traditions.

Addressing the inaugural session of two-day national conference arranged here by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on the topic of Pakistani languages and literature, they underlined the need of linking the literature with the society that helps to construct it in accordance with the present’s days needs. The event was arranged by the university’s department of Pakistani languages.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Iftikhar Arif, Sajid Mir, Khurshid Nadeem, Haris Khaleeq and the Vice Chancellor AIOU Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui.

They were of the view that regions-based Pakistani languages could be the most effective tool to project the sentiments of love, harmony and unity among various segments of the society. They spoke on various aspects of literature and their impact on the society. They commended pioneering role of AIOU in popularizing the regional languages including Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto, Balochi, Brahui and Saraiki.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui announced on the occasion that the university will soon publish a research journal on Pakistani languages and literature. It will be unique one, as researchers could write research papers for it in their own regional language. The varsity was also going to set up a department of translation that will interpret contents in the national language for the understanding of a common reader.

He also announced that such an event will be made a regular annual feature to provide a platform to young researchers and writers to share their academic input and intellectual thoughts. The Vice Chancellor briefed the participants about the university’s recent initiatives to promote research culture in the country.

So far nine research journals have been published and two were in the pipeline, he said adding they arranged twenty national and international conferences in the last two half years to disseminate research-based knowledge relating to the country’s socio-economic issues.

The university’s main campus was being made hub academic, social and literary activities. About the objectives of the conference, he said it is an attempt at their part to support the national endeavour promoting peace and harmony among the various ethic and linguistic groups.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui further said the university through educational pursuits fulfils it national responsibility to influence the peoples’ mind to adopt positive and constructive approach in the nation-building task. He also highlighted the university’s efforts of providing free education to the marginalized section of society, including prisoners, disabled and drop-out girls.

Earlier, Chairman Department of Pakistani Language Dr Abdullah Jan Abid said the participants will be presenting seventy-four research papers during ten-working sessions on Friday and Saturday. The AIOU, he said is only educational institution in the country that is teaching six regional languages at the same time, from Matric to PhD level.